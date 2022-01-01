Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy chicken in
Mystic
/
Mystic
/
Crispy Chicken
Mystic restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Rio Salado
8 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic
Avg 4.5
(221 reviews)
Kids Crispy Chicken Tacos
$7.00
More about Rio Salado
Angies Pizza
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Salad
$14.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onions, cucumbers, jalapenos, balsamic reduction, extra virgin olive oil
More about Angies Pizza
