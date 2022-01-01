Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Mystic

Go
Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Rio Salado image

 

Rio Salado

8 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic

Avg 4.5 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Crispy Chicken Tacos$7.00
More about Rio Salado
Consumer pic

 

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onions, cucumbers, jalapenos, balsamic reduction, extra virgin olive oil
More about Angies Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Mystic

Spaghetti

Egg Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

Gorgonzola Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Hummus

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Mystic to explore

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston