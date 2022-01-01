Egg sandwiches in Mystic
Mystic restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic
|2 Egg Sandwich with American
|$4.95
2 eggs and American Cheese served on choice of bread.
Sift Bake Shop
5 Water Street, Mystic
|Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
on a croissant, Grafton family smoked cheddar, smoked bacon, avocado, spinach, green tomato jam
