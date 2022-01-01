Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Mystic

Mystic restaurants
Mystic restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe image

 

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Egg Sandwich with American$4.95
2 eggs and American Cheese served on choice of bread.
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Main pic

 

Sift Bake Shop

5 Water Street, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$8.00
on a croissant, Grafton family smoked cheddar, smoked bacon, avocado, spinach, green tomato jam
More about Sift Bake Shop

