Garden salad in Mystic

Go
Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve garden salad

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe image

 

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$6.75
Mixed field greens, shredded carrot, celery, tomato, cucumber.
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Garden Salad$6.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and green peppers
Large Garden Salad$9.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and green peppers
More about Angies Pizza
Item pic

 

Mystic Depot Roasters

2 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sherrie's Garden Salad$7.00
Bed of spring mix, sliced cucumber, grape tomatoes, shaved carrots, green pepper and onions. Your choice of dressing
More about Mystic Depot Roasters
Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic image

 

Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic

3175 Gold Star Highway, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden salad$6.00
Greens & veggies sprinkled with cheddar.
More about Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic
Jealous Monk image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jealous Monk

27 Coogan Blvd, #20, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Garden Salad$5.00
More about Jealous Monk

