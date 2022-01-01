Garden salad in Mystic
Mystic restaurants that serve garden salad
Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic
|Garden Salad
|$6.75
Mixed field greens, shredded carrot, celery, tomato, cucumber.
Angies Pizza
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
|Small Garden Salad
|$6.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and green peppers
|Large Garden Salad
|$9.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and green peppers
Mystic Depot Roasters
2 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
|Sherrie's Garden Salad
|$7.00
Bed of spring mix, sliced cucumber, grape tomatoes, shaved carrots, green pepper and onions. Your choice of dressing
Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic
3175 Gold Star Highway, Mystic
|Garden salad
|$6.00
Greens & veggies sprinkled with cheddar.