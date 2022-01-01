Gorgonzola salad in Mystic
Mystic restaurants that serve gorgonzola salad
More about Angies Pizza
Angies Pizza
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
|Gorgonzola Salad
|$10.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and green peppers topped with gorgonzola cheese
More about Christo's Pizza - Mystic
PIZZA
Christo's Pizza - Mystic
39 Whitehall ave, Mystic
|LG Gorgonzola Salad
|$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Croutons, Choice of Dressing & Gorgonzola Cheese
|LG Gorgonzola Salad W/ Chicken
|$16.99
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Croutons, Choice of Dressing
& Gorgonzola