Greek salad in Mystic
Mystic restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Mystic Market East
SOUPS
Mystic Market East
63 Williams Ave, Mystic
|Greek Salad
|$9.50
Romaine, Tomatoes, Feta, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Greek Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Angies Pizza
Angies Pizza
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
|Greek Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, kalamata olives, banana peppers, grape leaves and feta cheese
More about Christo's Pizza - Mystic
PIZZA
Christo's Pizza - Mystic
39 Whitehall ave, Mystic
|LG Greek Salad W/ Chicken
|$16.99
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Croutons, Choice of Dressing, Feta & Pepperoncini
|LG Greek Salad
|$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Croutons, Choice of Dressing, Kalamata Olives & Pepperoncini's