Lemon tarts in Mystic

Mystic restaurants
Mystic restaurants that serve lemon tarts

Sift Bake Shop -Mystic -

5 Water Street, Mystic

Lemon Tart$8.00
lemon bergamot chiboust, lemon bergamot curd, ginger poached blueberry, toasted meringue, bergamot pâte de fruit
More about Sift Bake Shop -Mystic -
Sift Bake Shop - HOLIDAY ORDERING

5 Water Street, Mystic

Lemon Raspberry Tart$42.00
sable crust, raspberry preserves, chambord, tart lemon curd, fresh raspberries
More about Sift Bake Shop - HOLIDAY ORDERING

