Mac and cheese in Mystic

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
House made with our special four cheese blend.
|Mac & Cheese, 1/2 portion
|$4.75
House made with our four cheese blend.
PIZZA
Christo's Pizza - Mystic
39 Whitehall ave, Mystic
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$8.99
Marinara Dipping Sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Chapter One Food and Drink
32 West Main Street, Mystic
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$8.00