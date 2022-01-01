Mac and cheese in Mystic

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mystic restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe image

 

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$6.00
House made with our special four cheese blend.
Mac & Cheese, 1/2 portion$4.75
House made with our four cheese blend.
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Christo's Pizza - Mystic image

PIZZA

Christo's Pizza - Mystic

39 Whitehall ave, Mystic

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Bites$8.99
Marinara Dipping Sauce
More about Christo's Pizza - Mystic
Chapter One Food and Drink image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Chapter One Food and Drink

32 West Main Street, Mystic

Avg 4 (523 reviews)
Takeout
Side Mac & Cheese$8.00
More about Chapter One Food and Drink
Jealous Monk image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jealous Monk

27 Coogan Blvd, #20, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Mac & Cheese$5.00
Kid's Mac N Cheese$7.00
Served with fries, crisp carrots, or apples with peanut butter.
Monk Mac n Cheese
So many choices!!
More about Jealous Monk

