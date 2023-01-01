Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mushroom burgers in
Mystic
/
Mystic
/
Mushroom Burgers
Mystic restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
PIZZA
Christo's Pizza - Mystic
39 Whitehall Avenue, Mystic
Avg 4.4
(425 reviews)
Classic Mushroom & Swiss Burger
$11.99
More about Christo's Pizza - Mystic
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Chapter One Food & Drink
32 West Main Street, Mystic
Avg 4
(523 reviews)
Mushroom Onion Burger
$18.00
More about Chapter One Food & Drink
