Pretzels in Mystic

SOUPS
Mystic Market East
63 Williams Ave, Mystic
|Dark Chocolate Pretzels
|$4.49
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jealous Monk
27 Coogan Blvd, #20, Mystic
|Big A Pretzel
|$13.00
A Bavarian staple, don't forget to add our Bier Cheese! Served with our spicy & sweet mustards.
|Charcuterie Pretzel
|$25.00
Chef's Choice of Assorted Meats & Cheese Served with Cornichons, Whole Grain Mustard & Sweet Mustard on our Big A Pretzel.