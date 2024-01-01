Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Mystic

Go
Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve pudding

Consumer pic

 

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Pudding$3.50
More about Angies Pizza
Item pic

 

Pop Over Eatery - Mystic

24 East Main Street, Stonington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chia Oat Pudding Bowl$11.00
Chia Seeds, Oat Milk, GF Oats, Maple syrup topped with granola, blueberry or strawberry and shaved coconut.
More about Pop Over Eatery - Mystic

Browse other tasty dishes in Mystic

Fish And Chips

Cake

Crab Cakes

Cobb Salad

Greek Salad

Muffins

Lasagna

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Mystic to explore

New London

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 3.6 (17 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Stonington

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (130 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1874 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (509 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston