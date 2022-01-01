Pumpkin cheesecake in Mystic
Sift Bake Shop -Mystic
5 Water Street, Mystic
|Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$8.00
Pumpkin cheesecake, white chocolate Bavarian, graham cracker crust
Young Buns Doughnut Shop
46 West Main St., Mystic
|Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$4.00
Yeast doughnut filled with pumpkin cheesecake filling and topped with vanilla glaze and graham cracker crumbs
