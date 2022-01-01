Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Mystic

Go
Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve quiche

Mix at Sift Mystic image

 

Mix

5 Water St, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seacoast Mushroom Quiche$36.00
caramelized mushrooms, shallots, garlic, goat cheese - serves 8-10
Ham Quiche$36.00
ham, bacon lardon, caramelized onions, leeks, gruyére - serves 8-10
More about Mix
Main pic

 

Sift Bake Shop

5 Water Street, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham Quiche$7.50
smoked baked ham, bacon lardon, caramelized onion, leeks, garlic, and gruyere
Mushroom Quiche$7.50
Seacoast Mushroom roasted with garlic, onion, balsamic vinegar, and goat cheese
Ham Quiche$7.50
smoked baked ham, bacon lardon, caramelized onion, leeks, garlic, and gruyere
More about Sift Bake Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Mystic

Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Egg Sandwiches

Hot Chocolate

Caesar Salad

Chips And Salsa

Crispy Chicken

Tuna Wraps

Map

More near Mystic to explore

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston