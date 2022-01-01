Quiche in Mystic
Mystic restaurants that serve quiche
Mix
5 Water St, Mystic
|Seacoast Mushroom Quiche
|$36.00
caramelized mushrooms, shallots, garlic, goat cheese - serves 8-10
|Ham Quiche
|$36.00
ham, bacon lardon, caramelized onions, leeks, gruyére - serves 8-10
Sift Bake Shop
5 Water Street, Mystic
|Ham Quiche
|$7.50
smoked baked ham, bacon lardon, caramelized onion, leeks, garlic, and gruyere
|Mushroom Quiche
|$7.50
Seacoast Mushroom roasted with garlic, onion, balsamic vinegar, and goat cheese
