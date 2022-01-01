Reuben in Mystic

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

SOUPS

Mystic Market East

63 Williams Ave, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CORNED BEEF REUBEN$10.95
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut , Russian Dressing & Swiss on Rye
More about Mystic Market East
Consumer pic

 

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben Panini$16.99
8oz grilled pastrami, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing w/french fries & coleslaw
More about Angies Pizza
Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic image

 

Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic

3175 Gold Star Highway, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$10.00
More about Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic
Jealous Monk image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jealous Monk

27 Coogan Blvd, #20, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Monk Reuben$15.00
House Made Corned Beef & Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Monk Sauce with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickles.
More about Jealous Monk

