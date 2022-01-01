Salmon in Mystic
Mystic restaurants that serve salmon
Rio Salado
8 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic
|Chipotle-Agave Salmon
|$26.00
Chipotle-Agave glazed grilled Salmon, Boniato Mashed, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Rojo served with Cilantro Rice and Refried Beans GF
|Salmon Tostada
|$15.00
Crispy Corn Tortilla, Frijoles, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Aioli GF
Mix
5 Water St, Mystic
|Smoked Salmon Sandwich - Individual
|$8.50
pickled onion, capers, fresh tomato, frisée, on everything croissant, chive cream cheese
Angies Pizza
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
|Zoe's Salmon Salad
|$17.49
Pan seared lemon dill encrusted salmon over mixed greens, cucumber, avocado, tomatoes & onion
Sift Bake Shop
5 Water Street, Mystic
|Smoked Salmon
|$8.50
on an everything croissant with tomatoes, frisée, pickled red onion, capers, chive cream cheese
