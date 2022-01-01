Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Mystic

Go
Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve salmon

Rio Salado image

 

Rio Salado

8 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic

Avg 4.5 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle-Agave Salmon$26.00
Chipotle-Agave glazed grilled Salmon, Boniato Mashed, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Rojo served with Cilantro Rice and Refried Beans GF
Salmon Tostada$15.00
Crispy Corn Tortilla, Frijoles, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Aioli GF
More about Rio Salado
Mix at Sift Mystic image

 

Mix

5 Water St, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Sandwich - Individual$8.50
pickled onion, capers, fresh tomato, frisée, on everything croissant, chive cream cheese
More about Mix
Consumer pic

 

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Zoe's Salmon Salad$17.49
Pan seared lemon dill encrusted salmon over mixed greens, cucumber, avocado, tomatoes & onion
More about Angies Pizza
Main pic

 

Sift Bake Shop

5 Water Street, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon$8.50
on an everything croissant with tomatoes, frisée, pickled red onion, capers, chive cream cheese
Smoked Salmon$8.50
on an everything croissant with tomatoes, frisée, pickled red onion, capers, chive cream cheese
Smoked Salmon$8.50
on an everything croissant with tomatoes, frisée, pickled red onion, capers, chive cream cheese
More about Sift Bake Shop
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • BBQ • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Samurai Noodle Bar & Grill

27 W Main St, Mystic

Avg 4.3 (798 reviews)
Fast Pay
Smoked Salmon Roll$5.95
More about Samurai Noodle Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Mystic

Croissants

Grilled Chicken Salad

Garden Salad

Kale Salad

Burritos

Egg Sandwiches

Chocolate Croissants

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Mystic to explore

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston