Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Mystic

Go
Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve scallops

Consumer pic

 

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sm Scallop Grinder$11.99
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
More about Angies Pizza
Chapter One Food and Drink image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Chapter One Food and Drink

32 West Main Street, Mystic

Avg 4 (523 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Scallops$16.00
More about Chapter One Food and Drink

Browse other tasty dishes in Mystic

Garden Salad

Quiche

Kale Salad

Lobster Rolls

Salmon

Muffins

Cheeseburgers

Reuben

Map

More near Mystic to explore

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston