Sliders in
Mystic
/
Mystic
/
Sliders
Mystic restaurants that serve sliders
Angies Pizza
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sliders
$13.49
4 sliders served on brioche bread with pickles
More about Angies Pizza
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Chapter One Food & Drink
32 West Main Street, Mystic
Avg 4
(523 reviews)
(K) 2 Cheese Burger Sliders W/ Fries
$8.00
More about Chapter One Food & Drink
