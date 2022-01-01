Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sticky buns in
Mystic
/
Mystic
/
Sticky Buns
Mystic restaurants that serve sticky buns
Mix
5 Water St, Mystic
No reviews yet
Pecan Sticky Bun - Half Dozen
$22.50
Pecan Sticky Bun - Individual
$3.95
More about Mix
Sift Bake Shop
5 Water Street, Mystic
No reviews yet
Pecan Sticky Bun
$3.95
Pecan Sticky Bun
$3.95
Pecan Sticky Bun
$3.95
More about Sift Bake Shop
