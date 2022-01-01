Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Mystic

Mystic restaurants
Mystic restaurants that serve tacos

Rio Salado image

 

Rio Salado

8 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic

Avg 4.5 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Crispy Chicken Tacos$7.00
Vegan Cauliflower Tacos$14.00
Cast Iron Chicken Tinga Tacos$16.00
Build your own Tacos served with 3 warm Corn Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Coriander Lime Crema, Salsa Rojo GF
More about Rio Salado
Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe image

 

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos$11.25
three corn tortillas with scrambled eggs, bacon, onion, house corn salsa, avocado, and cojita cheese
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Taquerio image

 

Taquerio

30 Broadway Avenue, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Choco Taco$3.00
More about Taquerio

