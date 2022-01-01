Tacos in Mystic
Mystic restaurants that serve tacos
More about Rio Salado
Rio Salado
8 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic
|Kids Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$7.00
|Vegan Cauliflower Tacos
|$14.00
|Cast Iron Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$16.00
Build your own Tacos served with 3 warm Corn Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Coriander Lime Crema, Salsa Rojo GF
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic
|Breakfast Tacos
|$11.25
three corn tortillas with scrambled eggs, bacon, onion, house corn salsa, avocado, and cojita cheese