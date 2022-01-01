Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Mystic

Go
Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

Mix

5 Water St, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Tart$38.00
chocolate sablé crust, salted caramel, chocolate ganache (serves up to 8)
More about Mix
Main pic

 

Sift Bake Shop

5 Water Street, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Millionares Tart$6.95
Chocolate sablé, dark chocolate pot de crème, 72% chocolate Bavarian, dolce de leche,almond praline
Millionares Tart$6.95
Chocolate sablé, dark chocolate pot de crème, 72% chocolate Bavarian, dolce de leche,almond praline
Lemon Tart$6.95
lemon bergamot chiboust, lemon bergamot curd, ginger poached blueberry, toasted meringue, bergamot pâte de fruit
More about Sift Bake Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Mystic

Macarons

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Eggplant Parm

Cookies

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Kale Salad

Quesadillas

Map

More near Mystic to explore

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston