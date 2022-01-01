Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey wraps in
Mystic
/
Mystic
/
Turkey Wraps
Mystic restaurants that serve turkey wraps
Angies Pizza
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
No reviews yet
Turkey Bacon Wrap
$14.99
Turkey, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato. Served with chips
More about Angies Pizza
PIZZA
Christo's Pizza - Mystic
39 Whitehall ave, Mystic
Avg 4.4
(425 reviews)
Turkey Wrap
$11.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
More about Christo's Pizza - Mystic
Browse other tasty dishes in Mystic
Fish And Chips
Hummus
Chocolate Croissants
Gorgonzola Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Lobster Rolls
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Crispy Chicken
More near Mystic to explore
New London
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Westerly
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Groton
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Montauk
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Stonington
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Niantic
No reviews yet
Charlestown
Avg 3.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1294 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(281 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(180 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston