Turkey wraps in Mystic

Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Consumer pic

 

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Bacon Wrap$14.99
Turkey, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato. Served with chips
More about Angies Pizza
Christo's Pizza - Mystic image

PIZZA

Christo's Pizza - Mystic

39 Whitehall ave, Mystic

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Wrap$11.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
More about Christo's Pizza - Mystic

