Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
White pizza in
Mystic
/
Mystic
/
White Pizza
Mystic restaurants that serve white pizza
Angies Pizza
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
No reviews yet
Lg White Cheese Pizza
$16.29
Olive oil base
Sm White Cheese Pizza
$10.29
Olive oil base
More about Angies Pizza
PIZZA
Christo's Pizza - Mystic
39 Whitehall ave, Mystic
Avg 4.4
(425 reviews)
Lg White Pizza
$14.99
Sm White Pizza
$8.99
More about Christo's Pizza - Mystic
Browse other tasty dishes in Mystic
Turkey Wraps
Tacos
Eggplant Parm
Scallops
Mozzarella Sticks
Clam Chowder
Jalapeno Poppers
Fish And Chips
More near Mystic to explore
Westerly
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
New London
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Groton
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Montauk
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Stonington
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Niantic
No reviews yet
Charlestown
Avg 3.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1312 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(216 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston