Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Mystic

Go
Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe image

 

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt Fruit Parfait$7.50
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Main pic

 

Sift Bake Shop -Mystic

5 Water Street, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$8.00
Yogurt Parfait$8.00
Yogurt Parfait$8.00
More about Sift Bake Shop -Mystic

Browse other tasty dishes in Mystic

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Eggplant Parm

Cappuccino

Chicken Salad

Gorgonzola Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Muffins

Map

More near Mystic to explore

New London

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1543 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (356 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston