Yogurt parfaits in
Mystic
/
Mystic
/
Yogurt Parfaits
Mystic restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic
No reviews yet
Yogurt Fruit Parfait
$7.50
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Sift Bake Shop -Mystic
5 Water Street, Mystic
No reviews yet
Yogurt Parfait
$8.00
Yogurt Parfait
$8.00
Yogurt Parfait
$8.00
More about Sift Bake Shop -Mystic
