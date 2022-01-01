Go
Mystic Depot Roasters

Sit back, relax and enjoy our craft roasted specialty coffee, fresh baked pastries and hand-crafted, made-to-order breakfast and lunch, all while set in a 1905 nostalgic, active Amtrak railroad station. We are located  in beautiful Mystic Connecticut.
We pride ourselves on providing our customers with delicious, high quality food at reasonable prices... and always with a smile!

2 Roosevelt Ave

Popular Items

First Mate$10.00
It's no secret: Our MDR Cranberry-Walnut Chicken Salad is so popular, we sell it by the pound, too!
Homefries$4.00
No dry, boxed, frozen home fries here! We start with beautiful Yukon Gold potatoes grilled to perfection with caramelized onions and special spices.
Original Deep River chips$1.89
Deep River Sea Salt original potato chips, 5 ounce bag
The Mystic$6.50
Our classic! Your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, two eggs, and your choice of cheese on a grilled kaiser roll!
Hashbrown Casserole$6.00
Our cheesy, hash brown casserole flies out of the kitchen. Once you try it, you'll know why. Its our own special recipe that pairs wonderfully with every meal!
Chocolate Croissant$3.00
Delicious, light, flaky pastry with the perfect dosing of chocolate. Baked fresh daily.
Drawbar Wrap$9.50
Triple scrambled eggs, grilled onions, tomato, Spinach, Cheese, Salsa and Sriracha. A wonderfully pleasant and filling start to your day.
The Caboose$11.00
Our scratch-made corned beef hash is the centerpiece to this hearty breakfast plate! Two eggs made your way atop our signature corned beef hash, an extra serving of homefries, and two (2) slices of white, wheat, or rye toast.
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Three grill-scrambled eggs with ground Mexican spicy chorizo, melty Monterey-Jack cheese and mild salsa wrapped tight in a grilled flour tortilla.
The Commuter$5.00
Two eggs and your choice of cheese on a grilled Kaiser roll.
Location

2 Roosevelt Ave

Mystic CT

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
