Mystic Market East

63 Williams Ave • $$

Avg 3.5 (53 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$9.50
Romaine, Tomatoes, Feta, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Greek Lemon Vinaigrette
THE JAMMIN' TURKEY$10.95
Roasted Turkey, Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Cranberry Mayo on Multigrain Bread
THE RAGING BULL$11.95
Our House Roasted Beef & Aged Cheddar with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Horseradish Mayo on our Freshly Baked French Bread
COBB WRAP$9.95
Grilled Chicken, Aged Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Egg & Guacamole with Blue Cheese Dressing in a Spinach Wrap
THE GREEN MONSTER$10.95
All-Natural Roasted Turkey, Green Goddess Dressing, Cucumbers, Baby Spinach, Avocado & Pepper Jack Cheese on Sourdough Bread
CLASSIC CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$8.95
Crisp Romaine, Herb Croutons, Marinated Breast of Chicken, Shredded Parmesan & our Classic Caesar Dressing
SMOKED TURKEY SWISS$9.95
Smoked Turkey Breast & Swiss Cheese with Red Onion & Garlic Mayo on Ciabatta Bread
THE CALIFORNIA BLT$10.25
Crisp Bacon, Bacon Jam, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Garlic Aioli on Sourdough Bread
THE ITALIAN COMBO$11.95
Black Forest Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni &Provolone with Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Balsamic on a Baguette
CORNED BEEF REUBEN$10.95
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut , Russian Dressing & Swiss on Rye
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
Takeout

63 Williams Ave

Mystic CT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
