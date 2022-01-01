Go
Mystic Market

Mystic Market Kitchen & Eateries are mercantile establishments selling fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, gourmet ready-made meals and retail products.
We are offering, walk-in service, curbside service, home delivery service and Doordash delivery service

SANDWICHES

60 Charles St • $$

Avg 4.6 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

Mystic Cheesesteak$12.95
Our Juicy Smoked Beef Brisket
topped with Melted Provolone,
Peppers, Onions & Black Garlic Aioli
on a Freshly Baked French Roll
Deep River Original$1.59
Green Monster$10.95
All-natural roasted turkey, green goddess dressing, cucumbers, baby spinach, avocado, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread
A Make Your Own
Big Buffalo$10.95
Crispy Chicken Breast,
Spicy Buffalo Wing Sauce, Cheddar,
Shaved Celery & Blue Cheese Dressing on a Freshly Baked French Roll
California Chicken$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Dill Havarti,
Bacon, Avocado, Baby Greens,
Tomatoes & Chipotle Aioli on a Freshly Baked French Roll
Bronx Bomber$12.92
House-Smoked Brisket, Swiss Cheese,
Caramelized Onions, Dill Pickles
& Grainy Mustard on Rye Bread
Italian Chicken$10.95
Grilled chicken breast, pesto mayo, roasted tomato and fresh mozzarella on a french roll
Roasted Portobello$9.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Arugula
with Pesto Mayo on Grilled Focaccia
California BLT$9.50
Crispy Bacon, Bacon Jam, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Garlic Aioli on Sourdough Bread
Location

60 Charles St

Westport CT

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
