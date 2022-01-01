Go
Mystic Market

Come in and enjoy!

70 Millrock Road East

Popular Items

Italian Combo$12.95
Ham, hot coppa, genoa salami and provolone with roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and balsamic on our freshly baked baguette
Jammin' Turkey$10.95
Roasted turkey, cheddar, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, cranberry mayo on multigrain bread
A Make Your Own
Falafel & Hummus Wrap$9.95
Our house-made hummus and falafel rolled in a white wrap with leaf lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, sweet and spicy pickles, daikon radish pickles and tzatziki
California BLT$10.25
Crispy bacon, bacon jam, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and black garlic aioli on sourdough bread
Grilled Chicken & Provolone$10.95
Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Spinach
& Pesto Aioli
Green Monster$10.95
All-natural roasted turkey, green goddess dressing, cucumbers, baby spinach, avocado, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread
Fish Tacos$10.95
Wheat Tortillas, Fried Cod, Chipotle Aioli, Salsa Verde & Pineapple Cucumber Slaw
House Roast Beef$11.95
Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions, Arugula
& Black Garlic Aioli on Grilled Flatbread
Raging Bull$11.95
Our house roasted beef and aged cheddar with lettuce, tomato, red onion and horseradish mayo on a freshly baked baguette
Location

70 Millrock Road East

Old Saybrook CT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
