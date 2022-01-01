Go
Consumer picView gallery

Mystic Picnic Wine & Whiskey Bar

Open today 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

613 S. Main St

Springfield, TN 37172

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

613 S. Main St, Springfield TN 37172

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chris' Pizza Village (Pleasant View)
orange starNo Reviews
244 Village Square Suite 100 Pleasant View, TN 37146
View restaurantnext
Swezey's Pub - 254 Village Square, Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
254 Village Square, Suite 100 Pleasant View, TN 37146
View restaurantnext
White House Pizza & Pub - 2404 West Highway 31
orange starNo Reviews
2404 West Highway 31 White House, TN 37188
View restaurantnext
EJ's
orange star4.6 • 40
532 Raymond Hirsch Pkwy White House, TN 37188
View restaurantnext
Pitchfork Pizza Parlor
orange starNo Reviews
401 Long Hollow Pike Goodlettsville, TN 37072
View restaurantnext
Long Hollow Pizza and Pub
orange starNo Reviews
900 Conference Dr #7B Goodlettsville, TN 37072
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Springfield

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mystic Picnic Wine & Whiskey Bar

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston