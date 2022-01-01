Go
Toast

Mystic Rogue

Come in and enjoy!

6070 North Northwest Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MAHRINS M.A.D. BROOKIE$7.95
FISH AND CHIPS$17.95
Fresh Cod in Beer Batter Breaded Served with Coleslaw and French Fries
See full menu

Location

6070 North Northwest Highway

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:45 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:30 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 am, 10:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:30 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 am, 10:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:30 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 am, 10:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blaze-N-Grill

No reviews yet

Min amount for Delivery $15 + delivery fee

Taco Burrito King

No reviews yet

Welcome to TBK Online Ordering! Swipe Left For More...
Daily Specials, Bottled Drinks, Monthly Specials, and Online Exclusive Fiesta Packs

Tavern on the Point

No reviews yet

Tavern On The Point’s chef driven menu elevates classic tavern fare to another level. Explore gourmet cooking and savory twists inspired from around the globe.

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Order TAKE OUT or DELIVERY today.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston