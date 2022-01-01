Mystic Station

Go
Local craft beer, scratch kitchen and food made from family recipes.

FRENCH FRIES

139 Pleasant St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1099 reviews)

Southern Gold Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy fried chicken smothered in a carolina gold BBQ sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles, sliced pickles, lettuce, tomato, and pickled red onions served on a brioche bun and choice of french fries or coleslaw. All options for this menu item are preselected for you. If you would like to change an option please unselect it and choose another.
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich$15.00
Cheddar/American/Blue Cheeses, White Meat Buffalo Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Sourdough Bread, Blue Cheese Dressing for dipping, Choice of French Fries or Coleslaw. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
Truffle Burger$16.00
1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Parmesan Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Truffle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, on Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of French Fries or Coleslaw. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$15.00
bbq pulled pork shoulder, melted American, cheddar & gouda cheese on toasted sourdough bread.
Jalapeño Burger$16.00
1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Frazzled Onions, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, on Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of French Fries or Coleslaw. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
Beet Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens, roasted beets & butternut squash, pistachios, goat cheese, dried cranberries, homemade honey balsamic dressing
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo. Choice of French Fries or Coleslaw. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
Mystic Station Steak Tips$23.00
House marinated & grilled steak tips served with mashed potatoes and sautéed broccoli. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
Mystic Station Club Sandwich$15.00
Roasted Turkey, Bacon. Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Chiptole Mayonnaise on Grilled Multigrain Toast. Choice of French Fries or Coleslaw. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
Cheeseburger$15.00
1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Toasted Brioche Bun. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

139 Pleasant St

Malden MA

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
