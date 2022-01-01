Go
Myth Nightclub | Element Bistro

Good food and quality spirits. Enjoy a taste of the elements at Element Bistro inside the Myth entertainment complex.

333 East Bay Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Saucy Shrimp Stack$10.99
Eight jumbo Shrimp, sauteed or fried and tossed in your choice of buffalo, boom boom or blackened seasoning, and served on fresh spring mix.
Taco: $3.50$3.50
Topped with Fresh greens, tomato, cheddar cheese, fresh salsa, sour cream and cilantro lime aioli.
333 East Bay Street

Jacksonville FL

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
