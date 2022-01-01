MY THAI MAUI
Come in and enjoy!
230 Hana Highway
Popular Items
Location
230 Hana Highway
Kahului HI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
r.i.p.e. juice maui
We make every one of our raw, cold-pressed juices to order, so please order in advance.
*Note that pickup and delivery times are displayed in your local time zone. If you are outside of Hawai'i, please translate times displayed to Hawai'i Standard Time.*
Maui Tacos - Pu'unene Shopping Center
Come in and enjoy!
Guava tree bar & grill
Come in and enjoy!
Wailuku Coffee Company
Wailuku Town's breakfast, lunch and coffee spot!