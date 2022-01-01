Go
MY THAI MAUI

230 Hana Highway

Popular Items

Garlic Noodle Orange Chicken$19.00
Dad's insanely popular SIGNATURE Orange chicken recipe. Not to be missed! CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE. SORRY.
PAD KEE MAO AKA 'DRUNKEN NOODLES'$15.00
PAPAYA SALAD$14.00
Shredded unripe fresh green papaya, carrots, garlic, chili, tomato, peanut, Tamarind sauce. Originating from ethnic Lao people, it is eaten throughout Southeast Asia. It is known as Som Tum in Thailand and is extremely popular.
RED CURRY$17.00
Thai Red curry has a richer and smoother flavor then other curry dishes. It is a savory, coconut-based curry made with lemongrass, galangal, and dried red chili peppers. (ALL CURRIES ARE GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE)
PAD SEE EW$15.00
Pad See Ew is an extremely popular Thai street food. Rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrot, cabbage. Pictured with Seafood. Add Dad's Jumbo Diver Scallops!
YELLOW CURRY$17.00
Potato, carrot, onion, coconut milk. Thai yellow curry is milder than other Thai curries. (ALL CURRIES ARE GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE)
FUN FACT: It is the result of British naval cuisine, disseminated across Asia in the late 19th century due to British military presence.
PAD THAI$15.00
Rice Noodles, egg, bean sprouts, ground peanut, cabbage, carrot, fresh lime. Top it with an extra fried egg!
VEGETARIAN SPRING ROLLS (HAND MADE by MOM)$10.00
Mixed vegetables, glass noodles, served with Sweet & Sour Sauce. Flash fried to perfection. (Pictured with fresh mint and cucumber)
THAI ICED TEA or THAI ICED COFFEE$6.00
Brewed Fresh Daily.
PANANG CURRY$17.00
Bell Pepper, pea, carrot, Thai basil, kaffir lime leaf, coconut milk. Beloved by many, the origins of Panang curry date back to 1890. Panang curry has a nutty, mellow flavor and is a type of red curry. (ALL CURRIES ARE GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE)
Location

230 Hana Highway

Kahului HI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
