Go
Toast

my thai

Look out for our upcoming Spring hours!

46 norfolk st.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

My Thai Drunken Noodles(short ribs&shrimp)$17.95
TOM JUAD VEGETABLE SOUP$4.95
Thai BBQ Wings$9.95
slow baked, tossed in our ginger bbq sauce
7 pieces per order
Tom Yum(spicy shrimp soup)$6.95
Indo Thai Shrimp & Chicken$16.95
Thai Iced Tea$3.95
Pad Thai$15.95
Jumbo Coconut Shrimp (3)$7.95
jumbo coconut panko breaded shrimp
served with sweet chili dipping sauce
3 per order
See full menu

Location

46 norfolk st.

university heights newark NJ

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Glennys Bakery and Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LIT21

No reviews yet

Order Delivery or Curbside Pick-up and enjoy our delicious offerings!

Zaro's - Broad Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marcus B&P

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston