Mythology Distillery

Mythology Distillery is an award winning craft distillery located in Denver's LoHi neighborhood at at 36th & Tejon. In additional to being named Best Colorado Distillery by 5280, our cocktail bar also won 5280's Best Cocktail Menu. Visit Mythology for distillery tours, free spirit tasters and a full cocktail menu that will excite your imagination! We also have special releases available exclusively at the Distillery and music is scheduled most Thursday's and Sunday's.

SANDWICHES

3622 Tejon Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (121 reviews)

Popular Items

Whiskey finished in ST26 Imperial Stout$59.99
Syrah Finished Whiskey$69.99
Mythology Syrah Finished Whiskey is our award winning Hell Bear American Whiskey finished in Dominio IV Syrah Wine Barrels. The wine barrel finished whiskey provides initial notes of sweet blackberry jam, warm baking spices, vanilla, and rich chocolate on the nose. The variety of sweetness on the nose gives way to flavors of chocolate-dipped raspberries, mulled wine, cinnamon spice, clove, brown sugar and leather on the palette. The whiskey finishes with a lasting taste of caramelized cherries, fresh mint and subtle molasses.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3622 Tejon Street

Denver CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
