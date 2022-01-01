Mythology Distillery
Mythology Distillery is an award winning craft distillery located in Denver's LoHi neighborhood at at 36th & Tejon. In additional to being named Best Colorado Distillery by 5280, our cocktail bar also won 5280's Best Cocktail Menu. Visit Mythology for distillery tours, free spirit tasters and a full cocktail menu that will excite your imagination! We also have special releases available exclusively at the Distillery and music is scheduled most Thursday's and Sunday's.
3622 Tejon Street • $$
3622 Tejon Street
Denver CO
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
