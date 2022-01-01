Go
Toast

Mythos

We invite you to discover something new off of the ever changing specials menu, or satisfy a craving for one of the regular menu items. With Greek specialties, soups, salads, burgers, wraps, pasta's, steaks, a full kids menu, and breakfast served anytime, Mythos covers all the bases.

510 Elmwood Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)

Popular Items

Avgolemono Soup
Traditional Greek soup with chicken, lemon and rice.
Chicken Gyro$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken souvlaki wrapped in a flat bread pita with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki sauce.
Beef & Chicken Souvlaki Dinner$19.99
Fire-grilled marinated chicken tenders and sirloin beef cubes served with creamy dill sauce.
Original Gyro$13.49
Grilled seasoned blend of beef and lamb wrapped in a flat bread pita with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and creamy dill sauce.
Chicken Souvlaki Melt$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders with feta cheese, tomatoes, and creamy dill sauce.
Spanakopita-(Spinach Pie)$8.99
Authentic Greek crispy and flaky phyllo dough swirl stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and herbs.
Chicken Souvlaki Dinner$18.49
Fire-grilled marinated chicken tenders served with a side of creamy dill sauce.
Chicken Fingers$12.99
Four breaded and fried chicken tenders with blue cheese, celery sticks and fries. (Plain- Barbecue-Mild- Medium-Hot)
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$14.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders, with Greek salad, and dill sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

510 Elmwood Avenue

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thin Man Brewery

No reviews yet

Craft beer and pub fare.

Just Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Mood

No reviews yet

Buffalo's First Plant Based Restaurant

INIZIO

No reviews yet

Italian Cuisine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston