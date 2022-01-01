Go
My Tomato Pie

One of Buffalo New York's Unique Pizza Restaurants is located right on Niagara Falls Boulevard and East Robinson.
The menu also includes homemade soups, salad dressings, delicious gourmet pizzas, pastas and delicious sandwiches served on homemade focaccia bread. Their homemade desserts include Key lime and peanut butter pies. This child-friendly restaurant also serves a kiddie menu and full bar for Mom and Dad.

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)

Popular Items

Single Wings (10)$15.00
You choose your sauce - Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ, Hot BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Chili, Sweet Teriyaki.
Deluxe Sandwich Drop-Off$15.25
** BLACKENED CHICKEN FOCACCIA- Cajun seasoned Chicken Breast with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, sliced red onion, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing on homemade focaccia bread. ** PORTOBELLO MELT FOCACCIA- Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, mixed greens, garlic mayonnaise spread with melted Fontina cheese served on homemade focaccia bread. ** TURKEY FOCACCIA* Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, lettuce, tomato, melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Homemade Focaccia Bread with cranberry Mayonnaise. ** HAM FOCACCIA- Thinly sliced Ham, melted Provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Homemade Focaccia Bread with pesto mayonnaise.
Strawberries and Goat Cheese Salad$13.50
Mixed greens with strawberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, and red onions tossed in balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Seasonal April-October
Small 12" Pizza$14.00
Build Your Own Calzone$8.50
Build your own calzone. Start with either our red or white sauce, mozzarella cheese, and add any two ingredients from the pizza and calzone toppings. Extra toppings charged at calzone topping price on pizza page 10
Personal 7" Pizza$6.00
Build your own personal pizza.
Chicken Breast (5oz) (Piece)$5.00
Your choice of how you would like these chicken breast prepared. Price is per piece and each breast is 5oz.
Garlic Bread Stick$0.50
One Garlic Bread Stick
Large 16" Pizza$18.00
Build you own pizza.
Fish Fry (Wednesday & Friday Only)$16.00
Beer Battered Fish Fry with french fries, coleslaw, and tarter sauce. (Wednesday & Friday Only)
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard

Amherst NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
