My Tomato Pie
One of Buffalo New York's Unique Pizza Restaurants is located right on Niagara Falls Boulevard and East Robinson.
The menu also includes homemade soups, salad dressings, delicious gourmet pizzas, pastas and delicious sandwiches served on homemade focaccia bread. Their homemade desserts include Key lime and peanut butter pies. This child-friendly restaurant also serves a kiddie menu and full bar for Mom and Dad.
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard • $$
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
