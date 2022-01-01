Tik Dak Korean Fried Chicken
Come in and enjoy best Korean Fried Chicken in Oakland City.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
2600 Telegraph Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2600 Telegraph Ave
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
