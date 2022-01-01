Go
Backyard grub, beer, drinks and good times reimagined! The “My Yard Live” experience brings together all the elements of a community center, park, upscale beer garden / brewery, diverse eatery, and a one of a kind live entertainment and event venue. For the young, or young at heart, MYL combines the comforts of your own fantasy backyard with the convenience of a brewery and restaurant. Situated in an indoor – outdoor, park-like setting, MYL will offer a variety of activities for all ages.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

AHI POKE CRUNCH WRAP$19.00
Avo + Honey spiced peanuts + Crunchies + Napa cabbage + Cucumber + Carrots + Ginger garlic dressing + Dynamite sauce (contains peanuts)+ French Fries
SMOKED TURKEY BLT WRAP$17.00
HOUSE SMOKED TURKEY + BLACK PEPPER SUGAR BACON + ICEBERG + MIXED GREENS+ TOMATO + AVO + GARLIC MAYO+ ROLLED IN A WRAP+ FRENCH FRIES
CAULIFLOWER ROMANO$14.00
SMOKED & FRIED CAULIFLOWER + POMADORO SAUCE + SHAVED ROMANO+ CROUTON DUST + FRIED BASIL+ SIDE SALAD + GRILLED NAAN
AHI TUNA POKE$17.00
BEER-AKI AHI + CUCUMBER + PICKLED ONIONS + AVO + DYNAMITE SAUCE + WONTON CHIPS
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$10.00
SMOKED & FIRED CRISPY + SHAVED ROMANO + CROUTON DUST + HORSERADISH PICKLE REMOULADE
THROWBACK BURGER$15.50
1/2 LB PRIME DRY-AGED BEEF + AGED CHEDDAR + PICKLES + ICEBERG + TOMATO + ONION + HOUSE SPREAD+ FRENCH FRIES
BLACKBEAN BURGER$15.00
BLACK BEAN PATTY + GUAC + PICKLED ONION + BABY ARUGULA + LIME CREMA+ FRENCH FRIES
SIDE HOUSE SALAD$5.00
SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS$14.00
HOUSE SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS + CAROLINA GOLD + BEER-BQ+DRY RUB + BUFFALO OR ALABAMA WHITE BBQ
DAMN GOUDA FRIES$10.00
SMOKED GOUDA CHEESE SAUCE + BLACK PEPPER SUGAR BACON + CREMA + CHIVES
Live Music
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

288 Rancheros Dr

San Marcos CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
