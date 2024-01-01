N'Amo - 474 West Lake Drive
Open today 3:00 PM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location
474 West Lake Drive, Montauk NY 11954
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Inlet Seafood Restaurant - Inlet Seafood Restaurant
No Reviews
541 E Lake Dr Montauk, NY 11954
View restaurant