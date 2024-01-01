Go
Banner picView gallery

N'Amo - 474 West Lake Drive

Open today 3:00 PM - 1:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

474 West Lake Drive

Montauk, NY 11954

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:00 am

Location

474 West Lake Drive, Montauk NY 11954

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Inlet Seafood Restaurant - Inlet Seafood Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
541 E Lake Dr Montauk, NY 11954
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Montauk - 364 W Lake Dr
orange starNo Reviews
364 W Lake Dr Montauk, NY 11954
View restaurantnext
Duryea’s Montauk - 65 Tuthill Rd
orange starNo Reviews
65 Tuthill Rd Montauk, NY 11954
View restaurantnext
Monte's at the Manor - 236 Edgemere St
orange starNo Reviews
236 Edgemere St Montauk, NY 11954
View restaurantnext
Montauk Brewing Company - Montauk
orange starNo Reviews
62 South Erie Avenue Montauk, NY 11954
View restaurantnext
Naturally Good Foods & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
779 Montauk Highway Montauk, NY 11954
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Montauk

Amagansett

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Hampton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Sag Harbor

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Bridgehampton

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Block Island

No reviews yet

Shelter Island Heights

No reviews yet

Mystic

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

N'Amo - 474 West Lake Drive

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston