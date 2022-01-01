Go
Toast

N’awlins Seafood & Sports Bar

If you can't go to New Orleans, we're bringing N'awlins to you!

1400 Hi Line Dr 116

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1400 Hi Line Dr 116

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carbone Vino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rodeo Goat

No reviews yet

BURGERS. BEERS. COCKTAILS.

The Mexican

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing The Mexican. LIKE us on Facebook or check us out on themexican.com.

Pakpao-Design District

No reviews yet

Invite your senses to an irresistible journey through the authentic and robust flavors of Thailand. The Pakpao experience combines distinctive, challenging, and unique dishes with classic favorites. Primarily influenced by Bangkok’s streets, Pakpao’s chefs also draw inspiration from diverse regions of the country and all their dishes are prepared with fresh and traditional ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston