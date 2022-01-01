Go
n´eat is located in New York City's East Village neighborhood. Our philosophy is rooted in showcasing New Nordic fare, with a strong focus on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. The menu is influenced by both old-world and progressive Nordic cooking techniques, while also remaining clean, fresh and simple.
Guests can expect a casual dining experience, whether dining at the bar for a glass of wine and a few snacks, or sitting down to enjoy dishes from the a la carte menu—we hope to offer a welcoming respite and relaxed atmosphere.
Sustainable methods are implemented in the restaurants daily effords.

58 2nd Ave

Location

58 2nd Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
