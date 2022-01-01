n'eat
n´eat is located in New York City's East Village neighborhood. Our philosophy is rooted in showcasing New Nordic fare, with a strong focus on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. The menu is influenced by both old-world and progressive Nordic cooking techniques, while also remaining clean, fresh and simple.
Guests can expect a casual dining experience, whether dining at the bar for a glass of wine and a few snacks, or sitting down to enjoy dishes from the a la carte menu—we hope to offer a welcoming respite and relaxed atmosphere.
Sustainable methods are implemented in the restaurants daily effords.
58 2nd Ave
Location
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
