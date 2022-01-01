Na Na's Kitchen

Andiamo

Welcome to Andiamo In Banca. Located in the heart of downtown South San Francisco owner John Akkaya and Executive Chef, Angelo bring together a taste of Italy with a Mediterranean twist. Akkaya has been in the restaurant world for over 30 years with two additional Bay Area restaurants, Cafe Figaro in Burlingame and Don Giovanni in Mountain View. As he says himself, Andiamo In Banca is how he is celebrating years of experience in industry by combining the authentic Italian taste with hearty ingredients without losing the cozy experience.

