Na Na's Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • NOODLES
301 Visitacion Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
301 Visitacion Ave
Brisbane CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Brisbane Lunch Truck
Comfort Food for the Community
7 Mile House
We are an historic, award-winning, family & dog-friendly restaurant, sports bar and live music venue!
Established in 1858, the historic 7 Mile House is a family and dog-friendly restaurant, sports bar, and live music venue, serving up a unique mix of homestyle American and Filipino food. Located in the San Francisco Bay Area for 160 years, 7 Mile House is the only Bay Area mile house left standing in its original location. From its colorful history as a stagecoach stop in the 1800s and an infamous sports gambling joint in the 80s, to becoming an award-winning establishment, 7 Mile House boasts great food, drinks, sports via satellite and live entertainment every single night.
Andiamo
Welcome to Andiamo In Banca. Located in the heart of downtown South San Francisco owner John Akkaya and Executive Chef, Angelo bring together a taste of Italy with a Mediterranean twist. Akkaya has been in the restaurant world for over 30 years with two additional Bay Area restaurants, Cafe Figaro in Burlingame and Don Giovanni in Mountain View. As he says himself, Andiamo In Banca is how he is celebrating years of experience in industry by combining the authentic Italian taste with hearty ingredients without losing the cozy experience.
Cafe 382
OPEN For Dine-In! Daily 8am-8pm
Sunday & Monday 8am-3pm
Info@cafe382.com
650-763-1640