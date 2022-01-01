Go
Toast

Naan N Curry

CURRY

2708 Loker Ave W • $$

Avg 4.3 (1049 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2708 Loker Ave W

Carlsbad CA

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Surf Brothers Teriyaki

No reviews yet

Locally Toasted

No reviews yet

Culver Beer Company

No reviews yet

Pieology 6063

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston