/
Carlsbad
/
Indian
/
Naan N Curry
Naan N Curry
CURRY
2708 Loker Ave W • $$
Avg 4.3
(1049 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout
Location
2708 Loker Ave W
Carlsbad CA
Nearby restaurants
Surf Brothers Teriyaki
No reviews yet
Locally Toasted
No reviews yet
Culver Beer Company
No reviews yet
Pieology 6063
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston