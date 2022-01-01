Go
Sushi Nabeeya image

Sushi Nabeeya

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

763 Reviews

$$

766 Santee St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

California Roll$5.00
Crab mix and avocado
Crunch Roll$8.99
In: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Crab
Out: Crunch
Chirashi Bowl$15.99
12pc Chef special sashimi with assorted zukemono on top of 1/2 of rice and 1/2 salad. Comes with Miso
Edamame$2.99
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.00
Spicy Tuna with avocado and cucumber
Sun & Kiss Roll 🔥$10.99
In: Spicy Tuna Roll
Out: Salmon, Jalapeno, Avocado
Chicken Bowl$8.50
Housed marinated chicken thigh served with cabbage, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and broccolis on top of bed of rice
Chicken Bento$10.99
Our signature Chicken Teriyaki served with rice, miso soup, salad, gyoza, spring roll and 4 pcs of California Roll
Crispy Tuna Rice 🔥$6.99
3pc CTR with Spicy Tuna and Avocado with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce drizzled on top
Miso Soup$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

766 Santee St., Los Angeles CA 90014

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Anwar's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Anwar brings his favorite dishes for everyone to enjoy: Mediterranean cuisine and 100% certified Halal food! In the heart of DTLA, we're open for indoor & outdoor dining, take-out, and contactless delivery via GrubHub, DoorDash, & Postmates.

Pink Panda

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rossoblu

No reviews yet

We are located at City Market South in downtown Los Angeles. Our menu features hand crafted pastas, wood fired meats and market fresh produce, along with a well curated wine list. Gift the experience!

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Sushi Nabeeya

orange star4.5 • 763 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston