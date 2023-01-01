Go
Banner picView gallery

Nabi 나비 - 804 Water St

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

804 Water St

Kerrville, TX 78028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

804 Water St, Kerrville TX 78028

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bayou - Kerrville
orange starNo Reviews
208 cully dr suit 218 Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville - 215 Junction Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
215 Junction Hwy Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
Billy Gene's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 988
1489 Junction Highway Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
Cafe at the Ridge
orange star4.0 • 182
13439 S Ranch Road 783 Kerville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
La Calabria Takeout
orange starNo Reviews
390 Harmann Sons Road Comfort, TX 78013
View restaurantnext
High's Cafe & Store
orange star4.6 • 577
726 High St Comfort, TX 78013
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kerrville

Billy Gene's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 988
1489 Junction Highway Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
The Lakehouse Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 245
1655 Junction Hwy Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
Cafe at the Ridge
orange star4.0 • 182
13439 S Ranch Road 783 Kerville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Kerrville

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Nabi 나비 - 804 Water St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston