Nabi 나비 - 804 Water St
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
804 Water St, Kerrville TX 78028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville - 215 Junction Hwy
No Reviews
215 Junction Hwy Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurant