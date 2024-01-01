Go
Main picView gallery

Sushi Nabi - 362 cedar ln

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

362 cedar ln

Teaneck, NJ 07666

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

362 cedar ln, Teaneck NJ 07666

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brvsh Cul7ur3
orange starNo Reviews
482 Cedar Lane Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Nisiotis Taverna - 365 Queen Anne Road
orange starNo Reviews
365 Queen Anne Road Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Launch Room Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
64 West Main Street Bogota, NJ 07603
View restaurantnext
Kudo Society - Teaneck
orange starNo Reviews
336 Queen Anne Road Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Mis Raices Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1199 Teaneck Road Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
La Cucina Di Nava - 192A W Englewood Ave,
orange star3.0 • 5
192A W Englewood Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Teaneck

Maggie's Southern Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 399
1368 Teaneck Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
orange star4.4 • 394
1448A Queen Anne Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Chickies - Teaneck
orange star4.2 • 352
172A West Englewood Ave Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Wok 18
orange star4.4 • 82
1443 Queen Anne RD Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Teaneck

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Lodi

No reviews yet

Tenafly

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sushi Nabi - 362 cedar ln

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston