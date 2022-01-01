Go
Toast

Nacho Mama's

Come on in and enjoy!

2 W. Pennsylvania Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Nacho's$18.00
Not your typical volcano of chips with no goodies: We serve a ring of chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapeños, w/ salsa & sour cream
Birria Quesadilla$24.00
Tender Adobo Braised Short Rib, Onion, Blend of cheeses. Side Adobo Sauce & Avocado Verde for Dipping.
Chips$4.00
Birria Tacos$26.00
3 Tender Adobo Braised Short Rib Tacos, Onion, Lime. Side Adobo Sauce & Avocado Verde for Dipping.
French Fries$5.00
Chicken Quesadilla$18.00
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, salsa & grilled chicken
Crab Nachos$22.00
Not your typical volcano of chips with no goodies: We serve a ring of chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapeños, w/ salsa & sour cream
Chesapeake Quesadilla$24.00
Blackened w/ crab dip, diced tomato
10 PC Wing$18.00
Jumbo, Plump, Crispy & Juicy! Just like Elvis Sauces: Mild, Hot, Old Bay, Honey BBQ, Honey Old Bay, Lemon Pepper, Naked
Side Queso$3.00
See full menu

Location

2 W. Pennsylvania Ave

Towson MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted.

The Point in Towson

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pasta Mista

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Buon appetito!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston