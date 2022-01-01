Go
NachoRita

Open today 10:00 AM - 3:59 AM

14 West Saint Charles Road

Lombard, IL 60148

Popular Items

The MargaRita$6.50
Our signature margarita, made with premium golden agave tequila, triple sec, and fresh citrus. Served in a sealed bottle for you to enjoy at home over ice (4.5oz). Must show ID at pick-up.
Large Guac & Chips$8.00
Large 8 oz house-made guacamole with a bag of our fresh-fried chips.
Nachos 12"$14.20
Customized loaded Nachos served in a pizza box for easy to-go eating. Serves 2 - 3 people.
Three Tacos (3)
Choose from corn or flour tortillas and add proteins, veggies and other fresh toppings our your choice.
2 Lil Quesadilla Wraps$5.70
Two flour tortillas filled with melted Mexican blend cheese and either beans, chicken or ground beef (or just plain cheese) rolled up. Served with sour cream and the salsa of your choice on the side.
Monthly Margarita Lilac$6.50
Margarita of the month in a sealed to-go bottle. Made with premium golden agave tequila, triple sec, citrus and strawberry puree. Take, shake and pour over ice for at home enjoyment. Must show ID at pick-up.
3-Cheese Queso$2.40
4oz. house-made 3-cheese queso dip.
Nachos 10"$12.10
Customized loaded Nachos served in a pizza box for easy to-go eating. Serves 1 - 2 people.
Burrito
Large warm flour tortilla filled with savory and/or spicy proteins and toppings of your choice.
Bowl (salad or rice)
Start with a mixed greens or rice base and add proteins, veggies and other fresh toppings of your choice
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am

14 West Saint Charles Road, Lombard IL 60148

