Nadine’s Fish Tips n Wings

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

1111 Washington Ave.

Holland, MI 49424

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Pizza Puff$6.50
Mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, sausage, select blend of spices in a flour puff pastry, deep fried to a golden crisp.
Combo 2 Choose 3$22.99
You Choose 3
12oz Tips$13.99
Comes with a slice of bread and fries.
4pc Perch$10.95
Comes with a slice of bread and fries.
Italian Beef$9.25
Thin slices of seasoned roast beef, simmered served with its natural au jus and giardiniera peppers on a 6" butter toasted French roll.
Tray of Fries$2.79
A tray of our signature fries fried to a golden crisp.
4oz Tips$5.75
Comes with one slice of bread and fries.
8oz Tips$9.75
Comes with a slice of bread and fries.
6pc Wings$12.75
Comes with three slices of bread and fries!
Gyro$9.25
Grilled pita bread, gyro meat, onion, tomato and tzatziki sauce.
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1111 Washington Ave., Holland MI 49424

Directions

Nadine’s Fish Tips n Wings

