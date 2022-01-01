Go
Nagomiya

Come in and enjoy!

SUSHI

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400 • $$

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)

Popular Items

California Roll$5.50
Four Seasons$13.50
Salmon Avocado$6.50
Philly Roll$6.50
Miso$3.00
Ramen + Two$18.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.00
Lobster Roll$7.50
Crunchy 14th$11.50
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400

Atlanta GA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

