Nags Head restaurants you'll love

More about Nags Head Pizza Company
PIZZA • SALADS
Nags Head Pizza Company
7531 South Virginia Dare Trail #3F, Nags Head
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Roll
|$4.00
Pepperoni & mozzarella baked in pizza dough. Served with sauce.
|Ultimate
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, roasted mushroom, banana pepper, black olive.
|Manmaker
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, house meatball.
More about Grits Grill
HAMBURGERS
Grits Grill
5000 S Croatan Hwy, MP 14, Nags Head
|Popular items
|Two Eggs Plus
|$6.29
Two eggs cooked to order, hash browns or grits with your choice of toast or a biscuit. Add bacon or sausage for an additional $2.00.
|Short Stack of Hotcakes
|$3.99
Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup. Add blueberries, chopped pecans, or chocolate chips for a special treat. Sugar-free syrup available on request.
|Country Sausage and Gravy
|$7.59
Our delicious country sausage gravy served over toast or biscuits with your choice of hash browns or grits.
More about South Beach Takeout, Catering, & Delivery
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
South Beach Takeout, Catering, & Delivery
4104 S Virginia Dare Trail #10, Nags Head
|Popular items
|FRIED PICKLES
|$9.95
Deep fried in our house tempura batter. Served with our famous BBQ ranch!
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$14.95
Ribeye, peppers, onions, & house made cheese sauce
|LITTLE FRY
|$2.50
Enough fries to feed one
More about Blue Moon Beach Grill
Blue Moon Beach Grill
4104 South Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head
More about Basnight's Lone Cedar Cafe
Basnight's Lone Cedar Cafe
7623 S Virginia Dare Trl, Nags Head