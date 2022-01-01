Nags Head restaurants you'll love

Nags Head restaurants
Toast
  • Nags Head

Nags Head's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Nags Head restaurants

Nags Head Pizza Company image

PIZZA • SALADS

Nags Head Pizza Company

7531 South Virginia Dare Trail #3F, Nags Head

Avg 4.6 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Roll$4.00
Pepperoni & mozzarella baked in pizza dough. Served with sauce.
Ultimate
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, roasted mushroom, banana pepper, black olive.
Manmaker
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, house meatball.
Grits Grill image

HAMBURGERS

Grits Grill

5000 S Croatan Hwy, MP 14, Nags Head

Avg 4.4 (783 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Eggs Plus$6.29
Two eggs cooked to order, hash browns or grits with your choice of toast or a biscuit. Add bacon or sausage for an additional $2.00.
Short Stack of Hotcakes$3.99
Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup. Add blueberries, chopped pecans, or chocolate chips for a special treat. Sugar-free syrup available on request.
Country Sausage and Gravy$7.59
Our delicious country sausage gravy served over toast or biscuits with your choice of hash browns or grits.
South Beach Takeout, Catering, & Delivery image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

South Beach Takeout, Catering, & Delivery

4104 S Virginia Dare Trail #10, Nags Head

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FRIED PICKLES$9.95
Deep fried in our house tempura batter. Served with our famous BBQ ranch!
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$14.95
Ribeye, peppers, onions, & house made cheese sauce
LITTLE FRY$2.50
Enough fries to feed one
Sooey's Nags Head image

 

Sooey's Nags Head

3919 S Virginia Dare Trl, Nags Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blue Moon Beach Grill image

 

Blue Moon Beach Grill

4104 South Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Basnight's Lone Cedar Cafe

7623 S Virginia Dare Trl, Nags Head

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
